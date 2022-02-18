Trucker rally in Canada

Alex Ross A&E Section Editor amr1884@lockhaven.edu

Over the recent few weeks up in Canada, truckers have blockaded across the U.S. border to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccination mandates. Blockades have also taken place in Ottawa, Toronto, and Quebec City.

A convoy to protest the restrictions originated on January 22 in Prince Rupert, British Colombia. The convoy eventually arrived in Ottawa on January 29. Protesters and truckers in the city were seen at the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier, dancing, and drinking. Images of swastikas on the Canadian flag were seen according to the Vancouver Sun.

At the same time the protests became more and more popular in Ottawa, a blockade began to form on the Alberta-Montana border. It formed on January 29, specifically at the Sweetgrass–Coutts Border Crossing which is a busy port where industries from both Canada and the United States ship goods.

The blockade itself spanned over one mile and consisted of around 100 protesters. This blockade lasted over 2 weeks, where, on February 14, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrested 13 people and seized weapons, rifle magazines, and body armor. Due to these arrests and previous warnings made by the Canadian government and local police organizations, the border crossing was finally reopened on the 15 of February.

Similar blockade incidents like this happened all across the rest of the border. Places like the border of Ontario and Michigan as well as British Colombia and Washington. Neither of these blockades lasted as long as however, as each only took place over the span of a week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s reaction was to not bring in the military to squall the protests. He did, however, put in place an emergency act “to make sure the police have the necessary tools.” This emergency act, originally signed into Canadian law in 1988, allows the government to, for example, bar travel to and from certain places within the country or asking help from individuals or businesses for their services.

This act is mainly used through emergency situations like espionage or overthrowing the constitutionally established government. By using this law, Trudeau may be asking locals to help police calm the protests and end current or future blockades, but his exact actions are currently unclear.

While most of the blockades have ended, protest around the country still rage on. Mask and vaccine mandates have left a rift between the Canadian government and some citizen, and the future of the situation lies on both sides.