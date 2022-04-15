Best Easter Recipes

Kit Taveras
Lifestyles Editor
mxt9438@lockhaven.eduEveryone already knows what the best part of Easter is—the food. More specifically, the desserts are to die for. This article will provide two easy-to-make, tasty desserts to enjoy with your loved ones once Easter rolls around!
Carrot Cake Cookies
Ingredients: 1 cup of salted butter, softened; 1 cup of light brown sugar; 1/2 cup of granulated sugar; 2 large eggs, at room temperature; 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract; 2 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour; 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon; 1/2 teaspoons of ground ginger; 3/4 teaspoons of baking powder; 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda; 1/4 teaspoon of salt; 2 1/2 cups of finely grated fresh carrots (from about 6 medium carrots); 1 cup chopped toasted walnuts
Instructions: Preheat the cookies to 350°. Beat the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a bowl before adding the eggs and vanilla extract, then beat well until they’re all combined. Whisk the flour, cinnamon, ground ginger, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a separate bowl, gradually adding flour as you go. Beat well until combined, and stir in the carrots and walnuts. Drop dollops of the dough on the baking sheets at least two inches apart and cook for 12-14 minutes until the cookies are lightly browned. For frosting, you can either use store-bought or make your own, with a recipe provided in the link.
Chocolate Mousse
Ingredients: 3 egg yolks; 1/4 cups + 2 tablespoons of granulated sugar, divided; 2 1/2 cups of heavy cream, divided; 1/4 teaspoon of salt; 7 ounces of bittersweet or dark chocolate bars, chopped; 1/2 teaspoons of espresso powder, optional; 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract, optional; Chocolate shavings and raspberries, for serving
Instructions: Whisk the egg yolks with 1/4 cups of sugar until the sugar is dissolved. In a pot, combine the heavy cream and salt and bring them over medium heat until they simmer. Lightly drizzle the cream into the egg mixture while whisking, then put the egg mixture in the pot and whisk well. Return to medium-low heat and stir with a spatula until the mixture is thick enough to coat it. Put it in a large bowl and refrigerate it until it becomes cool (approximately 20 minutes). While waiting, combine the remaining heavy cream, sugar, and vanilla extract, then mix until the cream is fluffy and light. Put the remaining whipped cream in the fridge until you’re ready to serve. After the bowl has cooled, stir dollops of the whipped cream into the mixture until they combine.