Women’s Volleyball Falls During 2022 Bald Eagle Classic

Lock Haven University Women’s Volleyball hosted the 2022 Bald Eagle Classic on Sept. 3. They faced off against Lake Erie and Glenville State in 1-3 and 0-3 losses, respectively. This drops the Lady Eagles to an 0-7 record for the season.

The first match that took place was versus Lake Erie. LHU started off strong with a first set 25-18

victory. It was all misfortune after that however for the Eagles as they lost the next three sets: 16-25,

21-25, and 19-25.

Gabriela Fialova (#7), was the primary offensive and defensive player of the match, with nine kills,

one ace and 22 digs. Emma Kelly (#11), was close behind on the kill count with 8. She also totaled 2

blocks, and an ace.

Setter Kelly Gaston (#4) had 19 assists in the match with 4 kills and 3 aces. Errors were a huge

factor in this match, with LHU having more errors than kills.

In their match against Glenville State, LHU was beaten in all three sets, 16-25, 15-25, and 21-25.

Emma Kelly led the team with nine kills. Mandy Altsman (#9), a true-freshmen, had 14 assists, and

Madison Eckley (#10) lead defensively with 16 digs.

The Lady Eagles next tournament is at Seton Hill on Sept. 9 and 10. They’ll be facing Concord,

Seton Hill, Pitt-Johnstown, and Point Park.