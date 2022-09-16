Field Hockey stays unbeaten; Palma’s late-winnerpushes Bald Eagles past Central Michigan

Adam Kaylor

Assistant Director of Athletic Communications & Marketing

ank4635@lockhaven.edu

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Behind late heroics, the Lock Haven field hockey team (5-0) kept their undefeated season alive with a 2-1 win over non-conference opponent Central Michigan University (1-5) on a

rainy Sunday afternoon at Charlotte E. Smith Field.

The 5-0 start for the Bald Eagles is the pro- grams best since 2015, when LHU opened the season at 6-0.

Lock Haven controlled nearly the entire first half, and held a commanding 16-1 lead in shots. However, in the second quarter the Chippewas found a goal from a penalty corner to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Central Michigan looked poise to pull off the upset until Constanza Lopez Zabala (Buenos Aires, Argentina/Colegio (Martin y Omar)) knocked in a perfect cross from

Amy Stevens (Castle Creek, N.Y./Whitney Point) to knot the game up at 1-1 with just under 14 minutes

to play.

As the clock ticked under ten minutes to play, the Bald Eagles won a penalty corner and Jazmin Palma (Entre Rios Providence Argentina/Colegio Sagrado Corazon de Jesus) capitalized with a laser

shot past the keeper to put The Haven ahead 2-1 after a well-worked routine with Stevens, who earned assists on both of the LHU goals.

In the final minutes, the Bald Eagle defense stood strong as it had all afternoon and brought home the 2-1 win to push the undefeated start to the season to 5-0.

In total, LHU held a stark 23-1 advantage in shots, including 17 on goal. Central Michigan goal- keeper Maja Halasz was forced into an impressive 15 saves.

Defensively, Palma led the unit of Megan Beppler (West Pittston, Pa./Wyoming Area), Ellie Mead

(Chesterfield, Va./Cosby (Coker)), and Florance de

Kroon (Driebergen-Rijsenburg, Netherlands/ Jordan Montessori Lyceum Utrecht) who stifled the

Chippewa attack to just one shot all afternoon. The LHU advantage was also distinct from pen- alty corners as The Haven led 14-1.

Up Next:

The Haven returns home for the final two games of a six-game home stand next weekend. Starting

on Sept. 16, LHU hosts Atlantic-10 opponent LaSalle at 3 p.m.