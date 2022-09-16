Golf Cart Parade Ignites LHU Homecoming Week

Shi-Anne Hockenberry

Ad & Design Editor

srh3077@lockhaven.edu

Homecoming was in full swing this past week, full of LHU traditions and sports galore. The event that students look most forward to besides the football game on Saturday is the annual golf cart parade.

All Lock Haven clubs and organizations were offered a chance to join in on the golf cart parade. This year’s theme was “Adventure Awaits.”

A total of 30 golf carts were a part of the parade featuring many on-campus clubs, organizations, and some offices, like Admissions. There were also a few carts dedicated for alumni.

Kim Harris, the Director of Student Involvement commented about how she felt about the 11th annual parade.

“I’m feeling great about this year’s golf cart parade! We have had a great club turnout this year, and it has been wonderful to see the creative concepts different organizations have come up with for their carts,” she said.

Students were given three days to work on their carts in the Student Rec Center, leading up to the parade on Thursday evening. Student Activities, the organization in charge of sponsoring the event, provided a few supplies for students to use including cardboard, packing tape, colorful paper, and scissors. Whatever was not provided was left to the clubs to supply within their $75 budget.

The parade was full of creativity. Students had the opportunity to come up with a design for their club cart that they perceived would best match the presented theme. Ideas ranged from television shows (i.e, “Adventure Time” and “Little Einsteins”) and movies (i.e., “Ghostbusters” and “Back to the Future”) to a Volkswagen van to even a huge boxer. While most of the design concepts were unique, there were a few overlapping ideas such as Scooby Doo’s Mystery Machine, Pixar’s “Up,” and pirate ships.

The Eagle Eye staff even had their own cart, with paper feathers covering the entire cart to form an eagle with a newspaper in its beak.

Not only did the parade offer an engaging event for students to partake in and promote their clubs, but organizations had a chance to win $200 with their golf cart designs across five categories. Judging followed the parade and results will be announced on Oct. 5.

After the parade, there was a lawn party located on the University Commons featuring music, games and food. There were several inflatable interactive games for students to enjoy such as tug of war, boxing arena, soccer darts, and Connect 4. Various yard games, like ladder golf, cornhole, and Kan Jam, were also set up for students to play.

In addition to the numerous games and activities, a photo booth and green screen was provided for students to take fun pictures that can be remembered for years to come.

The university and the Alumni Association also donated free food for the event. Among one of the biggest hits was the Bruster’s ice cream truck. At one point in the evening, a waiting line was form starting around the university fountain and ended back by the Alumni Pavilion. According to Communication junior, Liz Kasmer, the wait time was at least 25 minutes.

Other homecoming activities throughout the week included a free t-shirt hand out on Tuesday followed by Haven Spirit Day and a hypnotist show on Wednesday.

All in all this student involvement event had an amazing turn out. The University Commons were full with students having a great time. Homecoming week is something students look forward to every year, and 2022 was no different.