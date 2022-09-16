MCU is MC-screwed

Kayla LeBeau

A&E Editor

kml4679@lockhaven.edu

The magic of Disney may not be as magical as it seems, especially when it comes to reboots and adaptations. Marvel is one of the most popular franchises that Disney bought, adapted and remade. This gave us amazing box-office-record-setting movies that grabbed the attention of the world.

The first movies made for the MCU were hits for comic book and movie fans alike. Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man movie in 2008 was made by Paramount Studios. Iron Man caught the attention of Disney, leading to their purchase of the franchise in 2009.

Phase one, consisting of six movies, was a beautiful masterpiece of moving parts and expansion in this new world.

However, in recent years, the movies have gone downhill. These epic stories of mythic struggles and engaging drama now lack the vigor that the fans yearn to see.

She-Hulk, the latest of the MCU Disney+ series, is underwhelming to say the least. There is very little action. The ‘plot’ strays far from the more popular of the She-Hulk comics, has very little action and no defined villain. This tactic of no action and a lot of background has never worked well as seen from the 2015 rendition of the Fantastic Four.

The latest of the MCU movies exposes a softer, more lost and ultimately disappointing Thor than watchers have seen in the past. This movie was underwhelming and had too many heartfelt moments to be anything more than a romance/family movie trying to be an action/adventure movie. This movie has lost sight of the Thor from the comics, tv shows and previous movies.

This franchise is surviving solely on the popularity of their more original characters that were introduced in Phase one (2008-2012) and expanded upon in Phase two (2013-2015). Disney is drawing characters together and shoving them into similar situations or conflicts in order to attract fans of all facets of the MCU. They have most recently done so with She-Hulk when they decided to make the series as much about Wong as it is the title character.

Ultimately the unfortunate shift that Disney has taken has led comic book fans and movie fans alike disappointed and underwhelmed in the movies from 2017 until the present.