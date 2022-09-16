Smith, Seahawks Stun Broncos

KC Wallace

Staff Writer

kcw839@lockhaven.edu

Russell Wilson’s revenge game in Seattle did not go as planned as the Geno Smith led Seattle Seahawks (1-0) defeated Wilson and the Denver Broncos (0-1) 17-16 on Monday night.

The Broncos won the toss and elected to defer giving the Seahawks the ball first. Smith led the Seahawks on the opening 10-play drive resulting in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Smith to tight end Will Dissly. The Broncos quickly got the ball into enemy territory on a 27-yard completion from Wilson to tight end Andrew Beck, who made an impressive one-handed catch, down to Seattle’s 28-yard line. Denver’s drive stalled and Brandon McManus hit a 30-yard field goal. Jason Myers tacked on a field goal for Seattle extending their lead 10-3.

The Broncos responded quickly, faced with a 3rd and 2 on their own 33, Wilson hit third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at Seattle’s 41-yard line who then shook off a tackle attempt from Seahawk’s Coby Bryant and outran safety Josh Jones for the 67-yard touchdown. Smith and the Seahawks did not go away, scoring on their next possession on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Smith to tight end Colby Parkinson. Parkinson grabbed two catches for 43 yards on the scoring drive. With 2:00 minutes left before halftime, Wilson drove the Broncos down to Seattle’s 37-yard line from a 30-yard pass from Wilson to Courtland Sutton. McManus tacked on another field goal, this one from 40-yards out before half making the score 17-13 at halftime in favor of Seattle.

The Broncos received the ball after the half and put together a nice drive all the way down to the goalline. Faced with 4th and goal, Denver went for it on a handoff to Melvin Gordon who fumbled the ball. Seattle defensive back Michael Jackson recovered the ball and returned it to their own 10-yard line. On the Seahawks ensuing drive, Smith hit receiver D.K. Metcalf on a screen, who fumbled after a hit from Bronco’s Randy Gregory. Safety Justin Simmons recovered the ball for Denver at Seattle’s 46-yard line. Denver drove down to Seattle’s goaline, but once again a fumble by Javonte Williams, resulting in a touchback, cost the Broncos another opportunity at scoring. The Denver defense held their ground, forcing Seattle to punt, leading to another McManus field goal from 26-yards out.

Another Denver stop, let Wilson with one last opportunity to lead the Broncos to victory. Faced with a fourth down and five on Seattle’s 46, Denver opted to try the 64-yard field goal with McManus, whose kick was inches left letting Seattle run out the clock to win the game.

NEAR PERFECT… Smith was near perfect on the night throwing 23/28 (82%), 195 yards, and two touchdowns

DENVER DEFENSE… The Broncos defense held the Seahawk’s offense to 34 total yards in the second half including 46 in the third and (-)12 in the fourth.

UP NEXT… Denver heads back home to face the Houston Texans (0-0-1) on Sunday, September 18 at 4:25 p.m. Seattle will head to San Francisco to take on the 49ers on Sunday, September 18 at 4:05 p.m.