Eagle Eye Staff’s Favorite “Homecooked Meals”

Eagle Eye Staff

lockhaveneagleeye@gmail.com

Are you tired of eating the same old, boring meals over and over again? Are you trying to spice up your palette or find a new favorite? Well, look no further – listed below are several interesting “meals” – if you could even call them that – worth taking a shot at, as recommended by multiple members of the Eagle Eye staff.

1. If you’re living on campus, then this one’s for you! The absolute best meal in Upper Bentley is their gyros. It’s strips of beef, chicken or lamb on pita bread, topped with chopped onion, cucumber, and lettuce. It’s the perfect dinner for those who like Greek cuisine. Top it off with some harissa sauce, and it’ll be the best thing you eat at LHU.

2. Cooking at home can be extremely stressful, but stuffed shells are simple enough. Cottage cheese stuffed in large pasta shells, all drenched in red sauce. Garlic bread is also an easy side to make with it! Who doesn’t love a carb-overload?

3. What’s a better cram meal than ramen? Not only is it easy and quick to make, but it’s the perfect go-to food for those late-night study sessions that make you want to tear your hair out. It doesn’t necessarily have to come straight from the pack, either feel free to add your own flair, like

that leftover chicken from three days ago. There’s no lack of creative ways to make ramen specifically customized to your tastes.

4. Peanut-butter jelly sandwiches are the best to-go snacks for college students. Not only is it cost efficient, it is full of fiber and protein! The classic combo of grape jelly and smooth creamy peanut-butter can soothe anyone’s hunger with just two slices of bread. To spice up your taste buds

try using cranberry jelly with crunchy peanut-butter on wheat bread.

5. Pop Tarts are the perfect grab-and-go breakfast for early classes and are relatively cheap. They’re easy to eat on the run and come in a variety of flavors so you never get tired of the same old thing. There is a Chocolate Fudge flavor for sugar-lovers and Strawberry for the fruit fans. Pop Tarts also keep well in a dorm room or apartment and don’t take up too much space.

As the introduction warned, not many of these are actually “meals” – but if you’re a college student going through it, whatever works will just have to do.