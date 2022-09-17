Football Drops Home Opener to Mercyhurst

Doug Spatafore

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – Despite a tremendous defen- sive effort in the first half, which led to a 7-6 Lock

Haven lead, the Bald Eagles (1-1) dropped their 2022 home-opener to visiting Mercyhurst (2-0)

49-7 tonight in Pennsylvania State Athletic Confer- ence (PSAC) East-West Crossover action.



Lock Haven opened the season last weekend with a thrilling road-win at Post and looked to move to

2-0 tonight in front of a packed Hubert Jack Sta- dium crowd, but the visiting Lakers used a strong

run-game in the second half, which provided 43 second-half points on the way to the win.



Leading the way for Lock Haven on the defen- sive side of the ball was Shane Scott (Mount Lau- rel, N.J./Lenape) who piled up 10 total tackles. The senior linebacker also made a huge play on special

teams when he blocked a punt and setup the Bald Eagles for their lone touchdown of the night.



After Scott’s blocked punt, Easton Turner (Ash- burn, Va./Stone Bridge (Assumption)) converted

on a quarterback keeper to give the Bald Eagles an early 7-0 lead. Turner ended the night with 63

yards rushing and added 104 yards through the air. Chase Holmes (Easton, Pa./Easton) led all Lock

Haven receivers with four catches for 54 yards.



DeAndre Wakefield (Norristown, Pa./Souderton) led all players with a monster night on the ground.

The sophomore racked up 130 yards on 23 at- tempts, including a 45-yard burst the first quarter.



Davien Vernon (Florence, N.J./Bergen Catholic) and Mason Grey (Bellefonte, Pa./Bellefonte) each

forced a fumble for The Haven defense. Austin Bar- ber (Johnstown, Pa./Greater Johnstown) also had a strong individual showing chipping in nine total tackles.



Kabbi Kanu (Philadelphia/Saint Neumann & Goretti) hauled in an interception and tallied six

tackles as the LHU defense forced two Lakers turn- overs.



UP NEXT:

The Bald Eagles will host Clarion next week in Week 3 action. The PSAC East-West Crossover next

Saturday, Sept. 17 (2 p.m.) will serve as Lock Ha- ven’s 2022 Homecoming Game and the Bald Eagles

will honor this year’s Lock Haven Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.