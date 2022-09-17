“Late Night Vibes Only” Playlist

Alex Ross

News Editor

Some nights can be marred by restlessness, anxiety, or even plain boredom. Is there anything to do besides lay in bed and ponder the thoughts that won’t bother to leave? Music exists too, but it would be awkward throwing on a playlist that would ruin this late night mood that’s been built up by the lack of sleep.

This playlist is curated with such moments in mind. The songs on here are focused on the chillwave genre of music, but there are one or two tracks that are mixed in that don’t fit within the niche microgenre’s definition.

1. Fingerbib by Aphex Twin – Legendary electronic musician and all-around weirdo Aphex Twin is known for being eclectic in his songs. “Fingerbib” is one of the more upbeat yet dreamy tracks on his eponymous fourth album. The lush strings sit over his bouncy synths and glitchy beat perfectly. Is there a better track to play while on a night drive through the city?

2. A Walk by Tycho – While “A Walk” may seem like the most slow-going song of the playlist, the drums will get your head nodding back and forth as soon as they kick in. The synth lines in the second half will reverberate in your head for the rest of your day.

3. Feel It All Around by Washed Out – Is there anything better to set a dreamlike tone than with a chillwave track? “Feel It All Around” immediately puts the listener on a mind-bending trip with the slow and reverb-heavy sample of “I Want You” by Gary Low. The backing vocals push it over the edge, making this trip a dream no one would ever want to leave.

4. Resonance by HOME – There is a reason why many consider “Resonance” a classic in the chillwave genre as it begins with an amazing synth intro which builds up towards a euphoric beat of inexplicable nostalgia.

5. Polish Girl by Neon Indian – Perhaps the masses want something more pop centric in comparison to the other songs on here. In that case, Neon Indian has their back with his unique approach to pop songs. With a chiptune synth line that will haunt the listener for the rest of their day, “Polish Girl” redefines what chillwave can be.

6. Fantasy by DyE – “Fantasy” holds a place in internet history for having a shocking, Junji Ito-esque music video, which eventually became a meme to show your friends. It’s a slight shame because the video overshadows a beautifully melancholic song with a chorus that hooks the listener to their speakers.

7. What Did He Say by Nite Jewel – Arguably one of the first noteworthy efforts of chillwave was the album “Good Evening” by Nite Jewel. This lo-fi effort checks all of the boxes to be considered chillwave, but is much more of a hypnagogic pop album than anything else. A track that illustrates this best is “What Did He Say” with its stripped back instrumental and soft echo-y vocal delivery.