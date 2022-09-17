LHU Homecoming Kicks Off with Pep Rally

Loren Glossner

Staff Writer

lag3532@lockhaven.edu

Lock Haven University geared up for its first football game and kicked off its annual homecoming week with a pep rally on Sept. 9. The event took place at the Poorman Commons Friday evening allowing sport teams, clubs, and Greek life to gather to showcase their school spirit through crowd participation. The crowd was entertained by cheerleaders, band members, and coaches from multiple fall sports teams.

The pep rally provides a way to help motivate students and the players for the game as well as the whole football season. At the beginning of the rally, they started off with speakers moving to multiple performances by the cheerleaders and band.

Erin Ondik, who serves on the board as Fundraiser/Social Chair for the cheerleading team went into depth about what pep rallies mean to her.

“It’s a great event to put together so all the sports teams could get recognized by the community to show them support during their season,” she said.

After talking to students before and after the pep rally, the common conclusion was that pep rallies are amazing events to kick off homecoming week as the purpose is to encourage school spirit that provides students, faculty, sport teams and others the chance to honor and celebrate their team in preparation for the upcoming events.

Pep rallies may gather support for the school and its athletes, but also for the soon-to-be graduating seniors who will go on to compete in their homecoming games for one final hurrah.

Students who participated also won some Lock Haven University merchandise by participating in various “Minute-to-Win-It” style games. For example, some students had to pop balloons with a partner while others shook their booties to get ping pong balls out of a tissue box. This allowed for student to connect and get out of their comfort zone as they volunteered with no clue on what they were doing.

During the fall 2022 pep rally LHU saw nothing but pride and community bonding in an explosive, energetic festivity that leaves students brimming with excitement for the games to follow.