Simple Pumpkin Recipes

Kassidee Wozniak

Opinions Editor

kbw191@lockhaven.edu

Fall is back, which means it’s time for everything to be pumpkin-flavored! Due to the flavor only being seasonal, pumpkin flavoring is available from the beginning of fall to the end of winter. Here is a list of three easy-to-make pumpkin-flavored recipes that anyone can make in the comfort of their homes during the fall season.

Spiced Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients: 3 cups (13 1/2 ounces) all-purpose flour; 1/2 teaspoon baking powder; 1 teaspoon baking soda; 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg; 1 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon; 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 3 cups sugar; 1 cup vegetable oil; 3 large eggs; 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree; 1 cup coarsely chopped raisins, optional; 1 cup chopped walnuts.

Instructions: Gather the ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 F/180 or C/Gas 4. Grease and flour a 10-inch cake pan. In a bowl combine the flour, baking powder and soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Whisk to blend thoroughly. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sugar, vegetable oil, and eggs; beat on low speed of an electric mixer or whisk until well blended. Stir pumpkin into the egg mixture. Gradually add dry ingredients to the pumpkin and egg mixture, stirring well after each

addition. Fold in walnuts and raisins if using. Spoon the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake in the preheat- ed oven for about 1 hour and 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the bread from the oven and cool it on a rack for 10 minutes before removing from pan. Cool completely on a rack before slicing. Serve and enjoy!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients: 2 teaspoons of pumpkin purée; 1 pinch of cinnamon; 1 pinch of ginger; 1 pinch of nutmeg; 30ml espresso coffee shot; 250 milliliters expresso coffee shot.

Instructions: Place 2 tsp pumpkin purée into a large heatproof glass. Add a pinch each of cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Stir in a 30ml espresso coffee shot. Heat 250ml milk of your choice in a saucepan until steaming and frothed. Pour the hot milk into the heatproof glass

and top with froth. Stir to combine then dust with more cinnamon before drinking.

Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese

Ingredients: 2 cups elbow macaroni; 3 tablespoons butter; 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour; 2 cups milk; 1 teaspoon ground mustard; 1⁄2 teaspoon ground black pep- per; 1 pinch ground nutmeg; 21⁄4 cups shredded cheddar cheese; 2 cups finely chopped broccoli; 1 cup pumpkin puree; 1⁄4 cup dry breadcrumbs.

Instructions: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Meanwhile, melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir in flour until smooth. Stir in milk and bring to a simmer. Continue to cook and stir until thickened, about 1 minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in mustard, pepper, and nutmeg. Add 2 cups cheddar cheese, broccoli, and pumpkin puree, stirring until cheese is completely melted. Drain macaroni and stir in until well coated. Pour macaroni and cheese into a baking dish. Top with remain- ing 1/4 cup cheese and

breadcrumbs. Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, 25 to 30 minutes.