JID – “The Forever Story” Album Review

Alex Ross

News Editor

amr1884@lockhaven.edu

The signs of JID’s full potential has been hinted at throughout his entire career. With his 2017 Dreamville debut, “The Never Story,” JID captured glimpses of intellectual and hard hitting songs that stood out among the burgeoning mumble rap scene at that time. JID’s voice is reminiscent of Kendrick Lamar and Anderson Paak, but with a higher pitch and timbre. While it is abrasive at first, his talents peek over what some could see as an issue with his music. A similar sentiment can be said about his second project “DiCaprio 2.”

However, with the release of his new album, “The Forever Story,” JID marks a new high point in the young rapper’s career, as he is topical, lyrical, and smart with his delivery. JID is able to follow through with an all around fantastic project that should be remembered for years to come.

The opening track “Galaxy” ushers in a beautiful harmony over some light soulful keys and then abrasively cuts to a hateful and explicit phone message. It is a perfect introduction that sets up the tone of the album.

Track 2 “Raydar” is an immediate highlight in the tracklist, as the bombastic bass will shake any listener to their core, no matter the volume. The beat switch half way through is mind blowing on this playful track.

On the flipside, “Crack Sandwich” is painted more serious, as it takes a microscope on JID’s dynamic with his siblings. JID explained in a post on his Twitter, this was the toughest song to write for him, and judging by the premise of the song and JID’s honesty and thoughtfulness in the lyrics, this is easy to understand.

The features include rappers like 21 Savage, Lil Wayne, and label mates Ari Lennox and EARTHGANG, all of whom surprisingly shine as bright as JID. 21 Savage especially holds up on the single “Surround Sound” (which uses the same Aretha Franklin sample as Mos Def’s “Ms. Fat Booty”). Savage perceives his life as immensely different now from how he grew up and he explains his paranoid mannerisms are still the same despite his status change. JID grapples with his place in the rap game on the track as well.

As a whole, “The Forever Story” gives rap fans a more personal look into JID as a person, as it explains his origins through family anecdotes and emotional insights to the world. With a rock-solid tracklist and a heaping amount of skill and creativity from JID, “The Forever Story” is the best rap album you will hear in 2022.

“The Forever Story” also proves Dreamville is finally garnering the talent it so desperately needs to stay afloat, as JID’s only other successful and mainstream label-mate is the label’s co-founder J Cole. While acts like Ari Lennox and EARTHGANG have acclaimed projects and some success, neither have reached the same level as Cole or JID. Hopefully this starts a new trend of Dreamville earning the same amount of respect and financial success in the rap game as other labels like Top Dawg Entertainment or Def Jam.